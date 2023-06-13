PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,862 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Marqeta by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Marqeta by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marqeta by 312.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.