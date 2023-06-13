PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,547 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $157,349.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,701. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.