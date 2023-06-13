PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Delek US worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

