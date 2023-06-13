Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Chai Trust Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.5% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $297.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.