SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

