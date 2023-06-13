Chai Trust Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.3% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

