SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

