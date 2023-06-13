Chai Trust Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

