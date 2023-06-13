SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

