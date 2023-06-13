SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 16,176 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

