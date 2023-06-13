18,964 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.