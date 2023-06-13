SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

