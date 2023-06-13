SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,612 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

IJH stock opened at $254.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

