43,011 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

