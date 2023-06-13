SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $8.59 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

