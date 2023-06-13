Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 531.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after acquiring an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

