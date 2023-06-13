Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on August 4th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FERG opened at £115.80 ($144.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of £110.87. The company has a market cap of £23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,636.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.19. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,602 ($107.63) and a 1 year high of £124.60 ($155.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($120.50) to £105.70 ($132.26) in a research report on Friday.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

