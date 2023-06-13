Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

