Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

