Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

