First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

FSFG stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

FSFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

