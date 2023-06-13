EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ENS opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

