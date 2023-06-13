ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

