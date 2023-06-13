CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 29th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

