Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

EXP stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

