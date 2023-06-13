Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WJXFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

WJXFF stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

