Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in May

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. Winpak has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Further Reading

