NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

