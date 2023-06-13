Short Interest in YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Increases By 400.0%

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of YITYY stock opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. YIT Oyj has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57.

YIT Oyj Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. YIT Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YIT Oyj Company Profile

Separately, DNB Markets lowered YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

