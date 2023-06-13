JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

