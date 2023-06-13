EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

EV Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. EV Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

