Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Declines By 48.4%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 374,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKPPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($7.82) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

WKPPF opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

