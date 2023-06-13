WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,700.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.41.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi AppTec (WUXIF)
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
- Palantir Technologies Stock Surge: Momentum Shift Ahead?
- Extreme Networks Surges 15.86% In May, Continues Momentum In June
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.