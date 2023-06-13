WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,700.0 days.

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

