ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $18.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.