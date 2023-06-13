Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Update

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance
Wishpond Technologies stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49.
About Wishpond Technologies
