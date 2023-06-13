Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Increases By 103.7%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

