Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Increases By 103.7%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.