WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in May

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.