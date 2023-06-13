The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

