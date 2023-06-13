Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

