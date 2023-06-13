Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,260 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,530,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

