Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 471.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

