Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.80 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.