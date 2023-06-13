Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

