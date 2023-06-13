Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 461,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

