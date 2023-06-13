Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,830,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,146,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,829,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.