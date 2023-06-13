Advisor Partners II LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 986.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

