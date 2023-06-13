Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

