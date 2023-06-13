Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.