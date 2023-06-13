Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

