Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of eBay by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,017 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of eBay by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,707,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

